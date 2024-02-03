Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $158.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,937,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,462. The stock has a market cap of $371.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $159.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

