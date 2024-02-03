Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 658 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

