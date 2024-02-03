Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,839,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $174.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The company has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

