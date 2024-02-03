Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,140 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. 13,400,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,909,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.