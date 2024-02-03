PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

PepGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. PepGen has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepGen will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

About PepGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PepGen by 146.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PepGen by 689.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

