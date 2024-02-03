PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

