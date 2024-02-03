PGGM Investments Buys 10,426 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Aflac were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,071,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

