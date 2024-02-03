PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,823 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $76,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.02. The stock had a trading volume of 503,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.79 and its 200 day moving average is $229.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

