PGGM Investments Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AON were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

