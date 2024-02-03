PGGM Investments Has $16.22 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,576 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,120,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.05. 456,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,950. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

