PGGM Investments Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,360,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,903 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 3.3% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Welltower were worth $193,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 3,900,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
