PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,919 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 4.62% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $42,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. 598,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,350. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.