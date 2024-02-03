PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $16.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $328.37.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

