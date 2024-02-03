PGGM Investments Purchases 237,373 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. 25,234,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,777,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

