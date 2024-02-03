PGGM Investments Sells 91,837 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pentair were worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Down 1.3 %

PNR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.83. 1,530,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,999. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.