PGGM Investments Sells 9,984 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $144,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,345. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.