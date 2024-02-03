Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Raised by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 3.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.47. 3,702,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $148.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

