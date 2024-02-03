PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAXS opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 64,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $740,000.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

