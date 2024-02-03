PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE PZC opened at $7.46 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

