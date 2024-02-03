PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCQ opened at $9.51 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.