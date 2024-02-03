PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

PTY opened at $14.00 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

In other PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Grace Vandecruze bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $102,251.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,251.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

