Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 2,500 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

