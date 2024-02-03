Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.57.
Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 2,500 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
