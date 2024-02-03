PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:PGP opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.45.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
