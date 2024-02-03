PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of PFN opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $8.05.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
