PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

