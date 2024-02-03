Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $190,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

