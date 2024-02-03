Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $227.47. 1,899,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day moving average is $231.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

