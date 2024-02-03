Piper Sandler Boosts Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target to $43.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.