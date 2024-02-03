Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
PIPR traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. 224,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $192.67.
In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.
