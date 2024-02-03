Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PIPR traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. 224,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

