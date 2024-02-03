Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Trading Down 0.6%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2023 includes interests in 234 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

