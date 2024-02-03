POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.42

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 198999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $514.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Articles

