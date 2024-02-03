Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Polaris Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PII opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Polaris by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

