Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.07. 644,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,852. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

