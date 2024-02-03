Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.11 Per Share

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1063 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 49.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Positive Physicians’s previous dividend of $0.77.
Positive Physicians Price Performance
PPHI stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Positive Physicians has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $1.95.
About Positive Physicians
