Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.11 Per Share

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1063 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 49.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Positive Physicians’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Positive Physicians Price Performance

PPHI stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Positive Physicians has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers.

