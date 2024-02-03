PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PriceSmart’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.46.

PriceSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PriceSmart to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

