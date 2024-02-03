Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

IPDN stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.