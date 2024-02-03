Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. Prothena has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

