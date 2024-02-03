PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insider Catherine Kniker Sells 85 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Kniker sold 85 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total transaction of $15,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 24th, Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $185.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

