Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Up 7.1%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Puyi Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

