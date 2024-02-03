Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.89 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Shares of HCA opened at $309.42 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

