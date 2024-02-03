Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Cut by Sidoti Csr

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ACCO opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 916,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 516.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 842,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.