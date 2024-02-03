Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Decreased by Roth Capital (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $342.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.78. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $342.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

