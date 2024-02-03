Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Metro Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRU. CIBC decreased their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.21.

TSE MRU opened at C$70.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.43 and a twelve month high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

