Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDE. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

