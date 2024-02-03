Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

