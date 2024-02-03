Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

