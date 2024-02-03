Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $252,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

