Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $273,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.
W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
