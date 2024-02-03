Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $592,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.68.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

