Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THCFree Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $2,216,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 479.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7,151.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

NYSE:THC opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $90.01.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

